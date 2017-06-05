Bossard lines up summer activities -

Thursday Jun 1

Gallipolis Bossard Memorial Library is kicking off its summer reading programs with registration now open for youth to pick up summer reading packets to read and earn levels of accomplishments and prizes. The library's first major event will be held June 5 at its home location on Second Avenue.

