American Bass Anglers Fishing Tournament set

The Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau will be hosting the American Bass Anglers Fishing Tournament on Sunday, June 25. Take off time will begin at 6:30 a.m. with weigh in taking place at 2:30 p.m. at the Gallipolis Public Use Area. The American Bass Anglers, American Fishing Tour, is the largest tournament trail in the nation for the weekend angler.

