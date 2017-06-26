American Bass Anglers Fishing Tournament set -
The Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau will be hosting the American Bass Anglers Fishing Tournament on Sunday, June 25. Take off time will begin at 6:30 a.m. with weigh in taking place at 2:30 p.m. at the Gallipolis Public Use Area. The American Bass Anglers, American Fishing Tour, is the largest tournament trail in the nation for the weekend angler.
