a The Music Mana to arrive at Ariel

The Ariel Opera House and Ariel Players will be putting on Meredith Willson's "The Music Man" June 16 and 17, along with a return from Ohio comedian and Mayor of Hillsboro Drew Hastings July 14. All shows are anticipated to begin at 7 p.m. in the Ariel Opera House on Second Avenue in Gallipolis. According to Ariel Executive Director Lora Snow, the performing arts centre often attempts to bring local ties to its productions.

