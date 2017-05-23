The Times wins five AP awards
The Marietta Times was awarded for its work in five Division I categories Sunday in the annual Ohio Associated Press Media Editors newspaper competition. The awards were handed out at the annual Ohio APME banquet in Columbus.
Gallipolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Richard Hurt II
|2 hr
|Liar like him
|16
|Why does my dog fart???
|3 hr
|Great
|11
|Dawn Lanham
|3 hr
|Yep
|11
|Troy Johnson acting chief deputy was stealing m...
|4 hr
|Patriot
|49
|Erica Fulks
|9 hr
|Imcrazy
|11
|Brandon Pasquale
|10 hr
|michelle
|3
|Bubba
|12 hr
|Mvegas
|1
