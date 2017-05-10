Search warrant results in Spring Vall...

Search warrant results in Spring Valley arrest - 10:32 pm updated:

Thursday May 4 Read more: Tri-County News

Gallia Sheriff's Office deputies and officers with the Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs Counties served a search warrant on Thursday in the Spring Valley area in Gallia County resulting in the arrest of a Gallipolis woman. Arrested after the execution of the search warrant was Amanda Nichole Harold, 31, of Gallipolis, for possession of drug abuse instruments with further charges under consideration by Gallia Prosecutor Jason Holdren's Office.

