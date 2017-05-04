Roberts to celebrate 50th anniversary

Roberts to celebrate 50th anniversary

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 3 Read more: Tri-County News

Rodney and Peggy Roberts will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary May 6. Cards can be sent to 3879 Ingalls Road, Gallipolis, OH 45631. The pair were married May 6, 1967 in Eureka with John McCalla serving as the officiant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gallipolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Calandra Sinclair 9 min Lmao 7
Brittany Bland 1 hr whitegirl 23
rustic owl? 2 hr Gallipolis 9
Misty,chewing tobbacco 2 hr Tru 3
Interested to see 3 hr Ratty Rat 7
Really Special Ed Matt Champlin?? 3 hr Clueless 8
oley angel 4 hr Smiles 10
See all Gallipolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gallipolis Forum Now

Gallipolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gallipolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Gallipolis, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,388 • Total comments across all topics: 280,802,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC