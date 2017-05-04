Roberts to celebrate 50th anniversary
Rodney and Peggy Roberts will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary May 6. Cards can be sent to 3879 Ingalls Road, Gallipolis, OH 45631. The pair were married May 6, 1967 in Eureka with John McCalla serving as the officiant.
