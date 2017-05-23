Robbery suspect arrested -
Deputies with the Gallia County Sheriff's Office have recently arrested a suspect in a robbery that occurred Wednesday at a business in Bidwell. Arrested as a result of the investigation, was Joseph Hannah, 34, of Bidwell, on a charge of robbery, a felony in the State of Ohio and Paul C. Reynolds, 60, of Gallipolis for cultivation of marijuana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.
