Remembering their service

Thursday May 25 Read more: Tri-County News

First Baptist Church in Gallipolis will be holding a special service Sunday in recognition of its veterans and all veterans who have taken the time to risk their well-being for the country and its residents. Standing from left to right on bottom is Pete Spencer, Jay Brown, Harold Walker, Jack Bailes and Jennings Ferguson.

