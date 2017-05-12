Posted On12 May 2017

Posted On12 May 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: TheCourier.com

Chopin Hall and the Ohio State University Extension Hancock County have partnered to offer a free cooking class geared toward helping low-income families learn the importance of planning and preparing healthy meals and getting the most out of food shopping on a tight budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gallipolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
matt case 18 min Shocked and disgu... 51
Envy ink using dirty needles?!? 27 min Wondering 1
Looking for solid info on city pigs and informa... 42 min Really now 7
rachel berry 1 hr Just saying 1
Phillip Howell 2 hr hmm 16
Vince Hill 3 hr Teacher 1
Middleton estates (Jun '15) 11 hr "Just Me" 8
Amy and Matt Case Facebook Friends 22 hr Fireman 24
See all Gallipolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gallipolis Forum Now

Gallipolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gallipolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Gallipolis, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,372 • Total comments across all topics: 281,061,531

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC