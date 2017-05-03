Post office a stamps out hungera -
The Gallipolis Post Office will be collecting non-perishable food donations May 13 as part of the National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food drive. All residents with a Gallipolis mailing address are asked to leave donations out in a bag by their mailbox the Saturday in question and the mail carrier will take care of the rest.
