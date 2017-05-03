Post office a stamps out hungera -

Post office a stamps out hungera -

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tri-County News

The Gallipolis Post Office will be collecting non-perishable food donations May 13 as part of the National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food drive. All residents with a Gallipolis mailing address are asked to leave donations out in a bag by their mailbox the Saturday in question and the mail carrier will take care of the rest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gallipolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Whatever happened to Sherri McCoy? (Oct '10) 1 hr yummy 40
Sandy patterson 1 hr yummy 12
Margaret Evans judge (Sep '16) 1 hr yummy 51
David Stapleton 1 hr yuck 7
oley angel 4 hr Citizen 7
Interested to see 4 hr Citizen 1
Give me some good news baby 5 hr hmmm 2
debra johnson 5 hr Jyne 26
Johnson 9 hr webster 27
See all Gallipolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gallipolis Forum Now

Gallipolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gallipolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Gallipolis, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,922 • Total comments across all topics: 280,758,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC