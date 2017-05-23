OVP among Ohio AP award winners -

OVP among Ohio AP award winners -

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Tri-County News

Eleven Civitas Media newspapers across Ohio won 31 awards Sunday, May 21, in the annual Ohio Associated Press Media Editors newspaper competition. Civitas Media includes Ohio Valley Publishing and its newspapers, the Gallipolis Daily Tribune, The Daily Sentinel and Sunday Times-Sentinel in Ohio and Point Pleasant Register in West Virginia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gallipolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Quality Inn Gallipolis Ohio 1 hr NeedSomePoon 2
Brandon Pasquale (Sep '16) 2 hr Popo 4
Rick Henderson 3 hr Wow 2
Why does my dog fart??? 7 hr Great 11
Dawn Lanham 8 hr Yep 11
Troy Johnson acting chief deputy was stealing m... 8 hr Patriot 49
Erica Fulks 14 hr Imcrazy 11
See all Gallipolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gallipolis Forum Now

Gallipolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gallipolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Gallipolis, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,188 • Total comments across all topics: 281,263,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC