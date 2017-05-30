Open Rail to perform

Open Rail to perform

Thursday May 25

Bluegrass band Open Rail will perform at 6 p.m., Sunday, May 28 at New Life Lutheran Church, 900 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis. Open Rail is based in Gallipolis and performs all over the country, sharing their brand of Bluegrass music.

