Old grave, new stone: Civil War veteran not forgotten -
Cadot Blessing Camp #126 of the Sons of the Union Veterans, recently replaced the illegible headstone of Civil War veteran Wilhelm Rodeman at Bethesda Cemetery. Rich Rodeman began digging into his family history several years ago, only to find that he has union veteran heritage in his lineage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.
Add your comments below
Gallipolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Interested to see
|25 min
|Ratty Rat
|7
|Really Special Ed Matt Champlin??
|31 min
|Clueless
|8
|rustic owl?
|1 hr
|Wsaz
|6
|oley angel
|1 hr
|Smiles
|10
|Debbie chapman
|1 hr
|Observation
|4
|Brittany Bland
|2 hr
|Twizzler
|22
|Dark blue 80s Ford ltd with tape on taillight
|2 hr
|Closeby
|6
Find what you want!
Search Gallipolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC