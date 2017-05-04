Old grave, new stone: Civil War veter...

Old grave, new stone: Civil War veteran not forgotten -

Tuesday May 2 Read more: Tri-County News

Cadot Blessing Camp #126 of the Sons of the Union Veterans, recently replaced the illegible headstone of Civil War veteran Wilhelm Rodeman at Bethesda Cemetery. Rich Rodeman began digging into his family history several years ago, only to find that he has union veteran heritage in his lineage.

