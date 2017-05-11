Ohio man pleads guilty to sexually as...

Ohio man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting 7 children

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio - An Ohio man pleaded guilty Thursday to sexually assaulting seven children at an in-home daycare operated by his wife. Matthew Case, 43, from Rio Grande pleaded guilty Thursday afternoon to 10 counts of rape and six counts of gross sexual imposition.

