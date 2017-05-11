Ohio man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting 7 children
A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that the Cleveland Browns wide receiver has been denied reinstatement by The Cedar Rapids Kernels scored one run in the top of the 10th inning to break a 5-5 tie and then held off the Dayton Dragons in the bottom GALLIPOLIS, Ohio - An Ohio man pleaded guilty Thursday to sexually assaulting seven children at an in-home daycare operated by his wife. Matthew Case, 43, from Rio Grande pleaded guilty Thursday afternoon to 10 counts of rape and six counts of gross sexual imposition.
