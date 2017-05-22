Locally, CDBG has proven its worth
Community Development Block Grants, a funding source for everything from rent assistance for low-income folks to infrastructure improvement, is okay for 2017 thanks to the spending plan recently worked out by Congress and signed by President Trump. But the program's continued existence is unsure since the federal budget proposal for 2018 calls for a zeroing-out of CDBG.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.
Add your comments below
Gallipolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Troy Johnson acting chief deputy was stealing m...
|1 hr
|George
|33
|Dopers of gallia county
|2 hr
|lol
|34
|Rachel polcyn
|3 hr
|Jimmy
|3
|white boi
|5 hr
|omg
|2
|woodsmill road grow
|7 hr
|Toker
|2
|To idiots that voted for trump
|7 hr
|Yes
|28
|124 campground dunn
|8 hr
|Yep
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gallipolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC