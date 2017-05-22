Locally, CDBG has proven its worth

Locally, CDBG has proven its worth

Friday May 19

Community Development Block Grants, a funding source for everything from rent assistance for low-income folks to infrastructure improvement, is okay for 2017 thanks to the spending plan recently worked out by Congress and signed by President Trump. But the program's continued existence is unsure since the federal budget proposal for 2018 calls for a zeroing-out of CDBG.

