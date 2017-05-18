King Kat results weigh in

This past Saturday, the Cabela's King Kat Tournament Trail hit the waters of the Ohio and Kanawha Rivers at Gallipolis. In the event, over 100 anglers from five different states, were competing not only for the $8,600 in cash and prizes, but the opportunity to qualify for the 2017 Cabela's King Kat Northern and Southern Championship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.