Janey joins OVP team
Chase Janey, of Gallipolis, has joined the OVP team as a Business Development Representative, working out of the Point Pleasant Register office. He will assist customers with a variety of advertising needs and digital advertising options at OVP.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.
