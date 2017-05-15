Holzer announces pay increase for emp...

Holzer announces pay increase for employees -

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Tri-County News

Holzer Health System, which includes Holzer - Gallipolis, Holzer Medical Center - Jackson, Holzer Center for Cancer Care, Holzer Cardiovascular Institute, a long-term care division including senior care and assisted living establishments in Jackson and Gallipolis, a dental clinic, and multiple clinical and support facilities throughout the region, has announced a two-percent wage increase for all employees. With approximately 2,400 employees, Holzer Health System states it remains one of the area's largest employers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gallipolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
rachel berry 26 min Itsme 3
Brittany Bland 34 min Little Big Horn 28
Envy ink using dirty needles?!? 1 hr just me 2
Vince Hill 3 hr Json 3
matt case 4 hr Shocked and disgu... 51
Looking for solid info on city pigs and informa... 5 hr Really now 7
Phillip Howell 6 hr hmm 16
Amy and Matt Case Facebook Friends Mon Fireman 24
See all Gallipolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gallipolis Forum Now

Gallipolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gallipolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Gallipolis, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,911 • Total comments across all topics: 281,066,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC