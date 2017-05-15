Holzer announces pay increase for employees -
Holzer Health System, which includes Holzer - Gallipolis, Holzer Medical Center - Jackson, Holzer Center for Cancer Care, Holzer Cardiovascular Institute, a long-term care division including senior care and assisted living establishments in Jackson and Gallipolis, a dental clinic, and multiple clinical and support facilities throughout the region, has announced a two-percent wage increase for all employees. With approximately 2,400 employees, Holzer Health System states it remains one of the area's largest employers.
