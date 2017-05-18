GIB to hold a Organic Fun Daya -
Gallipolis in Bloom will be hosting its third annual Organic Gardening Fun Day at Haskins Park Shelter House from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, with vegetable snacks, gardening tips and activities for families. GIB Volunteer Coordinator Kim Canaday says the event is open to the public and free.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.
Add your comments below
Gallipolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|crotch rocket
|4 min
|itchy_and_scratchy
|1
|matt case
|21 min
|thumper
|62
|Troy Johnson acting chief deputy was stealing m...
|29 min
|Ken
|9
|Brenda Brittney Lamm
|53 min
|notsuprised
|8
|To idiots that voted for trump
|2 hr
|I dot
|25
|Josh Dummitt
|3 hr
|Snooki
|4
|Dopers of gallia county
|4 hr
|citizen
|19
Find what you want!
Search Gallipolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC