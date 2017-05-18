GIB to hold a Organic Fun Daya -

GIB to hold a Organic Fun Daya -

Gallipolis in Bloom will be hosting its third annual Organic Gardening Fun Day at Haskins Park Shelter House from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, with vegetable snacks, gardening tips and activities for families. GIB Volunteer Coordinator Kim Canaday says the event is open to the public and free.

