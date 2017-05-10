Garden club holds April meeting -
Carolyn Berry continued the Gallipolis Garden Club's theme of "We Have Talent" by presenting the program on Walking the Walk at the club's April meeting in the Presbyterian Church in Gallipolis. Berry said that one needs to have a direct foot path to the yard and make a yellow brick road so owners and guests can enjoy the garden.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.
Add your comments below
Gallipolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phillip Howell
|49 min
|no problem
|10
|Shannon Henderson
|1 hr
|How
|4
|big/little shannon henderson
|3 hr
|How
|6
|Vince Hill
|4 hr
|gahsteacher
|12
|Loud Purple or Blue Mustang
|4 hr
|wth
|2
|Soles
|4 hr
|wth
|2
|Thought Champlin going to get rid of drugs?
|4 hr
|citizen
|19
|Amy and Matt Case Facebook Friends
|5 hr
|Her kids
|23
|matt case
|16 hr
|Shocked and disgu...
|42
Find what you want!
Search Gallipolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC