Garden club holds April meeting

Thursday May 11 Read more: Tri-County News

Carolyn Berry continued the Gallipolis Garden Club's theme of "We Have Talent" by presenting the program on Walking the Walk at the club's April meeting in the Presbyterian Church in Gallipolis. Berry said that one needs to have a direct foot path to the yard and make a yellow brick road so owners and guests can enjoy the garden.

