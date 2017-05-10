Gallia Board of DD holds staff apprec...

Gallia Board of DD holds staff appreciation luncheon -

Friday May 5

Front row from left to right, Ellen Rainey , Julie Dragoo , Rankin Halfhill and Judy Clifford stand together at the Gallia County Board of Developmental Disabilities inaugural Staff Appreciation Luncheon. Back row, from left to right, stands Pamela Combs , Monica Gans and Brent Saunders .

Gallipolis, OH

