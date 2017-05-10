Engineera s office receives new excavator -
Gallia County Engineer Brett Boothe recently purchased a new Gradall wheeled excavator from Southeastern Equipment using the state of Ohio purchasing contract for $369,964.80 and financed through U.S. Bank of Gallipolis. Wheeled excavators are used for roadside ditching, culvert replacements, bridge replacements and more.
