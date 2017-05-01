Committee weighs in on pool fundraising

Representatives from the Gallipolis City Pool Improvement Committee spoke before the Gallipolis City Commission Tuesday evening to outline their intentions over the coming summer, in order to raise money for repairs to go toward the municipal pool in Haskins Park. "It has been almost 30 years since the city, with the hard work of the Gallipolis Junior Women's Club, was able to open our city pool," said Committee member Brittany Beman.

