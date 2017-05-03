City clears another property -
On Monday, another structure is torn down at 75 Cedar Street in Gallipolis as part of ongoing efforts by the city to clear out dilapidated structures and tighten code restrictions. The old carryout on the corner of Pine Street and Fourth Avenue was taken down last week.
