Celebrating 50th anniversary

David and Charlotte Seamon, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with friends and family at a reception at New Life Lutheran Church, 900 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, Ohio, on Saturday, June 3 from 2 p.m. to around 4 p.m. Dave and Charlotte are the parents of two sons: Erich of Moscow, Idaho and Aaron, of Columbus, Ohio. They are the grandparents of Natasha of Idaho, and Cynthia Charlotte, and Rose of Columbus, Ohio.

