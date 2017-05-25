An unplanned landing at regional airp...

An unplanned landing at regional airport -

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Tri-County News

On Wednesday morning, personnel with the Gallipolis Fire Department and Gallia EMS, responded to the Gallia-Meigs Regional Airport for a plane that had reportedly lost the ability to turn left and made an unplanned landing. The plane, a two seater single prop, was able to land safely and without issue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gallipolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jo Ellen and Andy Fisher (Jul '14) 1 hr lynnpenn 248
Donna 2 hr keepitmovin 25
Amy Case 2 hr Here for a minute 6
Gallia topix has received sopena to turn over I... 2 hr Bernie 11
Troy Johnson acting chief deputy was stealing m... 2 hr Justice For All 59
Courtney bland 4 hr Just wondering 2
Dawn Lanham 5 hr Lol 15
See all Gallipolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gallipolis Forum Now

Gallipolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gallipolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Microsoft
  3. Recession
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Gallipolis, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,918 • Total comments across all topics: 281,279,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC