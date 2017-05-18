a Walk with a Doca this Saturday

a Walk with a Doca this Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 17 Read more: Tri-County News

Holzer Health System will host the Walk With a Doc walking program on Saturday, May 20, from 11 a.m. to Noon. Walkers will enjoy a refreshing walk that begins at the Holzer Therapy and Wellness Center, located at 735 Second Avenue Gallipolis, Ohio, and continue around the Gallipolis City Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gallipolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kneegers and sandkneegers 38 min Nasty 1
Dopers of gallia county 3 hr ineedajob 23
Good heat/AC company? 4 hr Yes 10
Aunt mack an greg aep 5 hr Here for a minute 10
Misty,chewing tobbacco 7 hr Facts 7
Allan wasonga (Jul '16) 7 hr Tiredofherion 10
Troy Johnson acting chief deputy was stealing m... 7 hr Won 13
matt case 8 hr The man 63
See all Gallipolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gallipolis Forum Now

Gallipolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gallipolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Gallipolis, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,397 • Total comments across all topics: 281,141,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC