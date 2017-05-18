a Walk with a Doca this Saturday
Holzer Health System will host the Walk With a Doc walking program on Saturday, May 20, from 11 a.m. to Noon. Walkers will enjoy a refreshing walk that begins at the Holzer Therapy and Wellness Center, located at 735 Second Avenue Gallipolis, Ohio, and continue around the Gallipolis City Park.
Read more at Tri-County News.
