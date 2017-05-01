3 Gallia men sentenced to prison -

Jeremy Collins, 38, of Gallipolis, was sentenced to five years in prison for his convictions of possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs , and felonious assault. "As the public may recall, a search warrant was executed on Mr. Collins' home on March 29, 2017, on Chillicothe Road, Gallipolis, Ohio, where heroin, meth, and scales were recovered," said Gallia Prosecutor Jason Holdren.

