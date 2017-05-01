3 Gallia men sentenced to prison

Jeremy Collins, 38, of Gallipolis, was sentenced to five years in prison for his convictions of possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs , and felonious assault. "As the public may recall, a search warrant was executed on Mr. Collins' home on March 29, 2017, on Chillicothe Road, Gallipolis, Ohio, where heroin, meth, and scales were recovered," said Gallia Prosecutor Jason Holdren.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.