Vinton search warrant results in 6 arrests

Gallia County Sheriff's deputies along with the Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force served a warrant in Vinton Sunday which resulted in the arrest of six individuals and the seizure of over 30 grams of heroin, 8 grams of crack cocaine and $4,500 in cash. "You think that these drug dealing misfits would get the hint that the people of Gallia County have had enough of them dealing their poison in our county," said Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin.

