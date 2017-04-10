Two arrested in reported a crime spreea -
Sheriff Matt Champlin has announced that deputies have arrested two individuals who allegedly went on a crime spree across Gallia County. Sheriff Champlin stated that Lester Thompson of Gallipolis and Brett Curtis of Gallipolis were taken into custody by deputies and troopers from the Gallia-Meigs Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol after receiving a report that several individuals were observed stealing items from Reds Truck Center on Kerr Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.
Add your comments below
Gallipolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is Next on the List
|1 hr
|Anon
|12
|How do you rate job done by local animal shelte...
|1 hr
|helen
|127
|Megan fisher
|1 hr
|Yep
|1
|where is nick cromlish?
|2 hr
|Citizen
|9
|Best lawyers for violent crimes
|2 hr
|tandy porton
|3
|Champlin acting big and bad again!
|2 hr
|wtfe
|24
|Biggest dopers in Gallia
|2 hr
|Bidwellbomber31
|11
Find what you want!
Search Gallipolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC