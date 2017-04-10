Two arrested in reported a crime spreea

Two arrested in reported a crime spre...

Saturday Apr 8

Sheriff Matt Champlin has announced that deputies have arrested two individuals who allegedly went on a crime spree across Gallia County. Sheriff Champlin stated that Lester Thompson of Gallipolis and Brett Curtis of Gallipolis were taken into custody by deputies and troopers from the Gallia-Meigs Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol after receiving a report that several individuals were observed stealing items from Reds Truck Center on Kerr Road.

