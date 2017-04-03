Two arrested after search of Bulaville Pike home -
Deputies from the Gallia County Sheriff's Office and Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force served a warrant at a Bulaville Pike Residence resulting in the arrest of two. Deshawn Kelley, 21, of Columbus, was arrested on charges of trafficking in narcotics and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.
