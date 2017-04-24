Preparing the pool for summer -

Monday Apr 24

The Gallipolis City Pool staff is preparing for the upcoming summer season, including fund raising efforts for improvements at the facility. This week, city employees have begun cleaning up and pumping out the pool of the standing rain water.

