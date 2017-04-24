Preparing the pool for summer -
The Gallipolis City Pool staff is preparing for the upcoming summer season, including fund raising efforts for improvements at the facility. This week, city employees have begun cleaning up and pumping out the pool of the standing rain water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gallipolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump supporters feel cheated???
|52 min
|Disillusioned
|16
|Erica Wray
|2 hr
|scott
|7
|amber burton
|3 hr
|.
|11
|who is it that lets this idiot feed company clo...
|7 hr
|ford
|19
|Darst thinks pot is higly dangerous
|10 hr
|Class
|9
|WalmarT NEW Paranoid Cameras....
|15 hr
|Goodrich
|6
|Clint Ashworth
|18 hr
|Ree Ree
|4
Find what you want!
Search Gallipolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC