Pair receive VVAa s highest honor

Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: Tri-County News

Rob Wroblewski and Joe Wilson receive Vietnam Veterans of America's highest honor, the Vietnam Veterans of America's Achievement Medal. At the monthly meeting of the TriState Chapter #949, Vietnam Veterans of America on March 28, Ron Wroblewski, president and Joe Wilson, second vice president, were awarded the Vietnam Veterans of America's Achievement Medal.

