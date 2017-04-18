Municipal court to retool technologic...

Municipal court to retool technological needs -

Gallipolis Municipal Judge Eric Mulford has announced that the municipal court was recently awarded a court technology grant by the Ohio Supreme Court. The Gallipolis Municipal Court has been awarded $24,627 in funding under the Ohio Courts Technology Initiative.

