Municipal court to retool technological needs -
Gallipolis Municipal Judge Eric Mulford has announced that the municipal court was recently awarded a court technology grant by the Ohio Supreme Court. The Gallipolis Municipal Court has been awarded $24,627 in funding under the Ohio Courts Technology Initiative.
