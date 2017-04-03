Junior womena s club hosts spring fund raiser

Junior womena s club hosts spring fun...

Gallipolis Junior Women's Club is set to host its spring fundraiser at Silver Screen VII on Saturday, April 8. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $8 a person, gaining entry into one of two showings of the film "Boss Baby." There will be two showings, one at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Patrons will also receive a small drink and popcorn and can take their picture with the Easter Bunny.

