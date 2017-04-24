Indictments handed down by Gallia grand jury

On Friday, Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announced the Gallia County Grand Jury met in April and returned indictments for the following individuals: Brandy J. Miller, 30, Gallipolis, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the first degree, one count of Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the first degree, and one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree. Glenn T. Chick, 50, of Bidwell, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.

