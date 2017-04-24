Indictments handed down by Gallia grand jury -
On Friday, Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announced the Gallia County Grand Jury met in April and returned indictments for the following individuals: Brandy J. Miller, 30, Gallipolis, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the first degree, one count of Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the first degree, and one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree. Glenn T. Chick, 50, of Bidwell, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.
Add your comments below
Gallipolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump supporters feel cheated???
|52 min
|Disillusioned
|16
|Erica Wray
|2 hr
|scott
|7
|amber burton
|3 hr
|.
|11
|who is it that lets this idiot feed company clo...
|7 hr
|ford
|19
|Darst thinks pot is higly dangerous
|10 hr
|Class
|9
|WalmarT NEW Paranoid Cameras....
|15 hr
|Goodrich
|6
|Clint Ashworth
|18 hr
|Ree Ree
|4
Find what you want!
Search Gallipolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC