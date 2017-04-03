Holzer offering free cancer screenings

Holzer offering free cancer screenings

Tri-County News

Holzer Center for Cancer Care will offer free oral, head and neck cancer screenings on Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to noon at its location in Gallipolis, Ohio. This is the first year Holzer has offered this type of free screening for the community.

