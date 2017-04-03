Holzer offering free cancer screenings
Holzer Center for Cancer Care will offer free oral, head and neck cancer screenings on Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to noon at its location in Gallipolis, Ohio. This is the first year Holzer has offered this type of free screening for the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gallipolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Terry Holley
|1 min
|Just sayin
|8
|Biggest dopers in Gallia
|8 min
|Think
|2
|How do you rate job done by local animal shelte...
|8 min
|citizen
|27
|solve our drug problem, bring back draft
|9 min
|citizen
|10
|Where is ALL the bad heroin coming from?
|10 min
|Think
|5
|Hurt sentence
|17 min
|2nd ave citizen
|154
|tattoos
|18 min
|Never
|2
|OD at Hardee's?
|3 hr
|West VA man
|9
Find what you want!
Search Gallipolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC