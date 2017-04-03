GPD investigates 4th Ave. reported gunshot sound - 4:10 pm updated:

GPD investigates 4th Ave. reported gu...

Gallipolis City Schools locked down Washington Elementary and Gallia Academy Middle School Wednesday as a precautionary measure. According to Police Chief Jeff Boyer, Gallipolis Police Department asked the schools to initiate lockdown protocol as they investigated a report of a potentially suspicious male and gunshot-like sound in the area.

