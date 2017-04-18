Gone but not forgotten -
The Kanauga Drive-in theater was a staple to local entertainment in Gallia, Mason and Meigs counties for more than 50 years. It was the host of many late night movies and several special events.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gallipolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Champlin trying to look hard in Holdren's video!
|1 hr
|Gallia
|8
|where is nick cromlish?
|1 hr
|Angie Cromlish Bu...
|11
|The guys who work. At Bridgeport, Anyone know a...
|2 hr
|lol
|2
|amber burton
|2 hr
|ABC321
|4
|whos the thieves?
|2 hr
|Bro
|19
|anyone know misty baird (Oct '12)
|4 hr
|Blessed
|101
|Margaret Evans judge (Sep '16)
|6 hr
|church
|48
Find what you want!
Search Gallipolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC