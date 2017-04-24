GIB to hold planting day -
Gallipolis in Bloom will soon be holding its signature planting day which serves as a cornerstone of the group's gardening activities before being judged later in the month by visiting America in Boom representatives in the national competition. According to GIB Volunteer Coordinator Kim Canaday, the public is invited to visit the Gallipolis City Park Clock this coming Saturday on Second Avenue at 9 a.m. for a plant exchange.
Gallipolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White Shriners/Masons VS Black Masons (Mar '11)
|3 hr
|Learning is good
|18
|who is it that lets this idiot feed company clo...
|3 hr
|Nowyouknow
|8
|Erica Wray
|4 hr
|Catsrus
|2
|What do you think of job being done by Gallia C...
|4 hr
|Really curious
|30
|guy with blonde fro at cside?
|4 hr
|Yeah
|4
|Another stupid Champlin video
|5 hr
|Buff dude
|16
|PRISON TIME FOR CHILD SUPPORT vs. DRUG DEALER'S... (Sep '10)
|6 hr
|Saxu H
|44
|Who burned
|6 hr
|long time friend
|22
