GIB to hold planting day

Gallipolis in Bloom will soon be holding its signature planting day which serves as a cornerstone of the group's gardening activities before being judged later in the month by visiting America in Boom representatives in the national competition. According to GIB Volunteer Coordinator Kim Canaday, the public is invited to visit the Gallipolis City Park Clock this coming Saturday on Second Avenue at 9 a.m. for a plant exchange.

