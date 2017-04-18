Gallipolis Elks installs new officers

The 2017 officers for the Gallipolis Elks 107 were installed by members of the Gallipolis Past Exalted Rulers Association on April 1. The new officers are, first row from left: Treasurer Nelson Dray, Leading Knight Bob Marchi, Exalted Ruler Walt Brown, Trustee Ron Jackson, and Trustee Steve McGhee. Second row, from left: Secretary Fred Bryant, Tiler Ben Bowman, Loyal Knight Bob McClaskey, Inner Guard Dan Bowman, Lecturing Knight Jason Northrup, Esquire Drew Rose and Chaplin John Story.

