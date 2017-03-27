Forfeiture check delivered to Gallia ...

Forfeiture check delivered to Gallia prosecutor

Executive Director of Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission Rocky Nelson delivered the latest check for Gallia's law enforcement trust fund Thursday while discussing ways to assist Gallia law enforcement through its resources. According to Gallia Prosecutor Jason Holdren, The Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs Counties was started in September 2013.

