FAC director resigns, search for replacement begins

The French Art Colony, regional multi-arts center in Gallipolis, is conducting a search for a new executive director as its current one will soon resign. Joseph Wright, who has been the executive director since February 2010, plans to step down from his current role by June 1. Wright is assisting the organization with the search and will remain with the FAC, as a consultant and mentor for the new director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.