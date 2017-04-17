Collecting for a cause -
Students at Point Pleasant Primary School hosted a celebrity on Monday who is probably the most famous redhead since Lucille Ball or Ed Sheeran . None other than Ronald McDonald arrived at the school to help kickoff a pop tab collection for the Ronald McDonald House Charities , specifically the Ronald McDonald House in Huntington.
