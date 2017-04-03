City talks codes for temporary busine...

City talks codes for temporary businesses

Tuesday Apr 4

Commission President Tony Gallagher spoke about small, "Amish-type" buildings sitting on lots in Gallipolis. Gallagher said he'd gotten calls from residents who didn't like the looks of them, though they are on private property.

