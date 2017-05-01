City demolishes former carryout structure -
Gallipolis brought down the old carryout structure at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Pine Street after months of legal proceedings revolving around eminent domain court action as the city attempts to tackle dilapidated buildings throughout town. The city had attempted to contact a variety of different lien holders and owners of an old carryout property at 754 Fourth Avenue since July 2015.
