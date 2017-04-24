Books and Friends hosts author of a God Cana

The Books and Friends Book Club, Gallipolis Chapter, recently met at Golden Corral with the following members present: Vickie Powell, Mary Lanier, Mary Deel, Debbie Rhodes, Debbie North, Marilyn Kuhn, Darla Saunders, Dallie Forgey, Dottie Craig, Donna DeWitt, Denise Payne, and Author Kevin Dennis and wife, Sandy Dennis. Club members were pleased to have Kevin and Sandy Dennis with them to discuss and share his recent book, "God Can."

