A sad but interesting place: The Lorain County 'Poorhouse'
Jared Smith's mother used to tell him stories about the so-called "county home" in Elyria, the dark and gloomy place they drove by in the 1960s. Smith's memories turned into five years of research to learn about the history of what became known later as the Lorain County Infirmary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gallipolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|go Trump go
|44 min
|godless by choice
|19
|anyone know misty baird (Oct '12)
|1 hr
|Lol
|104
|Deadbeat Dads
|1 hr
|Jenny
|30
|Cat Clark
|2 hr
|CLA
|9
|who is it that lets this idiot feed company clo...
|2 hr
|asking
|7
|Home wrecker
|2 hr
|Cashmeoutsidehowb...
|12
|Margaret Evans judge (Sep '16)
|3 hr
|gchsemployee
|50
Find what you want!
Search Gallipolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC