a Road to Resurrectiona set for this weekend
"Road to Resurrection" will be offered on Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9. The times are 3 - 8 p.m. A guided tour will leave every 30 minutes. Gallipolis First Church of the Nazarene will be presenting "Road to Resurrection" on Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9. The times are 3 - 8 p.m. A guided tour will leave every 30 minutes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.
Add your comments below
Gallipolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Champlin acting big and bad again!
|14 min
|Tiresome
|22
|How do you rate job done by local animal shelte...
|49 min
|Getoveritalready
|121
|Shadow
|58 min
|river
|2
|Kroger coming to Gallipolis (Jan '16)
|1 hr
|It does not matter
|37
|Biggest dopers in Gallia
|2 hr
|Happy
|10
|Prepare for war
|3 hr
|Citizen
|10
|where is nick cromlish?
|3 hr
|Gomet
|7
Find what you want!
Search Gallipolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC