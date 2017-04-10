a Road to Resurrectiona set for this ...

a Road to Resurrectiona set for this weekend

Thursday Apr 6

"Road to Resurrection" will be offered on Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9. The times are 3 - 8 p.m. A guided tour will leave every 30 minutes. Gallipolis First Church of the Nazarene will be presenting "Road to Resurrection" on Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9. The times are 3 - 8 p.m. A guided tour will leave every 30 minutes.

