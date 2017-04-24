a Matter of Balancea classes to be offered

Could you or someone you know benefit from helpful hints about preventing falls? Have you or someone you know turned down a chance to go out with family and friends because of a concern about falling? Have you or someone you know become afraid of a favorite activity due to a fear of falling? If so, there is a program offered locally through the Area Agency on Aging District 7 that is specifically designed to help with these and other similar concerns. The program, "A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls," is designed to reduce the fear of falling and increase activity levels among older adults.

